Hunt for puppy stolen on Halloween in Nuneaton
A family are appealing for help to track down their French bulldog puppy, who was stolen by masked men while his owners were out trick or treating.
The children and their parents returned to their home on Cornish Crescent, in Nuneaton, at about 17:30 GMT to find the men had broken in.
The burglars fled when they were discovered, taking 10-week-old puppy Pablo with them.
Warwickshire Police has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
Shortly after the incident, a black saloon car was seen being driven away from the scene at speed, the force has said.
In bid to hep reunite the family with the puppy, police have released a picture of Pablo.
Detectives said it was believed to be an isolated incident and no injuries were reported.
