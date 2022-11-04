Warwickshire statues celebrate sporting heroes
Two sporting heroes have been immortalised with steel sculptures on a Warwickshire section of the National Cycle Network.
The local public chose Coventry's former Olympic runner David Moorcroft and record-breaking road-cyclist Eileen Sheridan to be represented.
The cycling charity Sustrans has installed more than 250 of the life-sized steel figures around the UK.
Mr Moorcroft said it was a "great honour to be part of this project".
Sustrans began installing such figures 11 years ago, with funding from the Department for Transport.
The Coventry pair are the first of a new series of 30 to be added across the country.
Each figure has been designed and made by artists Katy and Nick Hallett.
David Moorcroft became famous for his long and middle-distance running and he said he was proud to be "stood next to Eileen who was such a legend from the world of cycling".
In her time, Mrs Sheridan re-wrote all 21 British women's road records, including the ride from Land's End to John O'Groats, which she completed in two days, 11 hours and seven minutes in 1954.
The figures have been placed on a foot and cycle path known as the "Lias Line", a disused railway route which has recently been transformed into Warwickshire's longest greenway.
Eileen Sheridan's daughter, Louise Sheridan, was also present at the unveiling and said: "Our family is very pleased and honoured that Mum has been chosen by the people of Warwickshire."
