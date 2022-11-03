Elaina Rose Aziz: Two face charges over baby girl's death

Elaina Rose AzizWarwickshire Police
Elaina Rose Aziz had an "infectious giggle", her family said

Two people are to face charges following the death of a baby girl in Nuneaton two years ago, police said.

One-year-old Elaina Rose Aziz died in hospital after she was found in cardiac arrest at a house in Top Knot Close in November 2020.

A woman, 27 and man, 37, are due to appear before magistrates in Coventry on 11 November.

They face charges of manslaughter by gross negligence, causing or allowing the death of a child and child cruelty.

The two defendants are both from Nuneaton, Warwickshire Police said.

In a statement previously issued by Elaina's family, she was described as a "little miracle, perfect in every way".

