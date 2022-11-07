Three charged after boy attacked in Warwick
Three youths have been charged over an attack that left a teenager with life-changing injuries to his face.
Police said he was attacked in a field at the back of St Michael's Hospital in Warwick on 15 October.
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, will appear before Warwick Crown Court on 22 November, charged with causing grievous bodily harm.
Another 15-year-old will appear at the same court, charged with sending malicious communications.
Two other teenagers were arrested in connection with the attack, Warwickshire Police said.
No further action will be taken against one of them, a 14-year-old.
The other, who is also 14, has been bailed while inquiries continue.
The force is seeking mobile phone footage of the attack, which it believes may have been shared.
