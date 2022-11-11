Leamington Spa railway murals to be given away to public
People are being offered the chance to own one of eight large murals that used to be displayed in a railway station underpass.
The artworks were on show in Leamington Spa for more than a decade but were replaced in July.
Each mural measures 8ft (2.4m) by 4ft (1.2m), Warwick District Council says.
Residents or business owners will not have to pay for them but will have to be able to collect them, the authority adds.
The pieces, painted on wood, were replaced as part of station improvement works ahead of the Commonwealth Games which neighbouring Birmingham hosted in the summer.
Each one was created by young people through the Warwickshire Youth Justice Service and depict key parts of the town's history, the council said.
People have until 17:00 GMT on 25 November to show their interest through the council's website.
