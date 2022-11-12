Coventry firefighters collect toys for children in hospital
- Published
Firefighters have begun collecting new toys and games for children who will be spending Christmas in hospital.
It is the third year crews in Coventry have collected items as part of their "fill a fire engine" scheme.
The initiative was started by fireman Darren Hutchinson whose son, now seven, spent three months at Birmingham Children's Hospital.
His friend Daniel McQuillan said the community had already helped them raise several hundred pound towards presents.
Mr Hutchinson previously said he wanted to help other families and support dedicated staff.
He said medical staff were "amazing" when his son became poorly aged three and was treated for severe blood clots.
A charity car wash by the Green Watch firefighters in July raised £200 to buy presents and this week a cake sale in the city centre raised £235.
Mr McQuillan said they knew it was a difficult time, with rising living costs, but had been "massively" impressed by the number of residents giving donations.
"It's really kind and I'm really impressed," he said. "People just want to do get behind something good with everything else going on in the world."
One woman donated new baby toys and his fiancée's mother made hampers for a raffle.
Mr McQuillan said presents would go to University Hospital Coventry and to the Birmingham hospital, where children tended to have longer stays for specialist treatment.
They are not collecting soft toys, due to Covid restrictions.
"We are appealing for new toys, games and DVDs and also for selection boxes - and chocolates for the nurses as well.
"It's for anything to do with Christmas to pick them up a little but while they are in hospital."
Crews took about 200 presents to children last Christmas.
Several businesses also backed the scheme, which Mr McQuillan hopes will happen again.
"We understand how difficult it will be for people this year but any donation would make a huge difference," he added.
People are asked to bring gifts to the station in Radford Road.