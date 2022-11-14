Leamington Spa project to help with addiction moves step closer
A charity aiming to help people who are "entrenched in addiction" has raised more than £25,000 to run rehabilitation premises in Warwickshire.
New Chapters, in Leamington Spa, is planning a three-stage programme which begins with people staying at a premises for four to six months.
Yvonne McKinnon, one of the founders, said there was no quick fix but it wanted to provide long-term support.
The project is to help people reclaim their lives and futures, she said.
"Addiction - you just resort to animal level. So your life skills go out of the window, your social skills go out of the window. You disconnect from society really.
"And I just know that this project will encourage individuals to gain life skills back, to gain social skills," said Ms McKinnon, who has worked in community support roles for nearly 10 years.
The charity aims to help people who were struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, including those who are homeless and sleeping rough.
It has now raised more than a quarter of its £100,000 target through donations and fundraising events. On Saturday, a raffle, backed by a large range of businesses, raised a further £1,750 for the charity.
Stuart, who did not give his surname, is among those expected to get help at the proposed rehabilitation facility.
"My situation is I'm still entrenched in my addiction and I'm really waiting for this to open in Leamington Spa. I'm really dying for it, you know, I'm in need of it," he told the BBC.
New Chapters aims to run three properties. The first will be staffed around the clock for residents to work with specialists as they tackle addiction and related health issues.
Residents will then move on to supported accommodation for six to 12 months and be given employment, training support and the opportunity to mentor others.
"Drug and alcohol addiction destroys lives, pulls apart families and damages our area," said Ms McKinnon.
"People can recover from addiction, but there's no quick fix. It takes years of intensive support but it's worth it, for everyone."
