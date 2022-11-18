Body confirmed as Warwick University professor missing in Chile
- Published
The body of a man found in the Chilean desert has been confirmed as a missing academic who was on a research trip in the country.
Prof Tom Marsh disappeared during a visit to La Silla Observatory on 16 September. His body was found about 5km (three miles) away on 10 November.
The authorities have not revealed the cause of death.
University of Warwick provost Chris Ennew said it was heart breaking and painful to learn of his death.
The founding professor of the university's astronomy and astrophysics group was widely regarded as a world-leading expert, Prof Ennew said.
'Brilliant academic'
"Tom was an outstanding academic and researcher, although in his typically modest way he rarely mentioned his significant achievements," she said.
"He was motivated not by awards but by a deep love and passion for science.
"But he wasn't just a brilliant academic. Just as importantly he was kind, considerate and a much-loved member of our community, acting as a mentor and inspiration to generations of students and colleagues."
During his 40-year career, Prof Marsh wrote hundreds of notes and papers "on all manner of astronomical objects" and won the Royal Astronomical Society's Herschel Medal in 2018 awarded for his pioneering research on binary star systems, Prof Ennew said.
We have a heart-breaking update to share on our missing friend and colleague, Professor Tom Marsh.— University of Warwick (@warwickuni) November 17, 2022
The body found by search teams in Chile last week has been confirmed to be Tom.
We send our deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, students, and friends. pic.twitter.com/N6X1hH0Htl
"He kept this hugely prestigious prize largely quiet from even those closest to him," she added.
Colleagues said Prof Marsh was "never happier than when observing new objects in premier dark-skies locations" and was keen to support astronomy in less affluent countries.
The 60-year-old from Rugby travelled to Chile to work as a visiting astronomer at the European Southern Observatory.
His family had travelled to northern Chile to follow the search operation, local media reported, ahead of search teams and police saying they had found his body last week.
"It's the news none of us wanted to hear and while it does at least bring an end to the terrible uncertainty it also brings an end to the hope we all had for a good outcome," Mr Ennew added.
In a tweet the university thanked everyone involved in the search, including the Chilean authorities, colleagues at the European observatory and Warwickshire Police.
Warwickshire Police said it continued to support the family and ask for their privacy to be respected.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk