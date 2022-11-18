Murder probe launched in Coventry after man found dead in car
- Published
A murder investigation has begun after a man was found dead in a car in Coventry.
Officers were alerted to the discovery by paramedics on The Coppice at about 13:40 GMT on Friday, West Midlands Police said.
The man is believed to be in his 30s. The area has been cordoned off for a forensic examination.
A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken into custody, the force said.
No-one else was being sought in connection with the death, police added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.