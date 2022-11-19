M40 carriageway shut near Warwick after lorry overturns
A lorry carrying glass bottles has crashed and overturned on the M40.
The motorway was shut between the M42 and junction 15, near Warwick, after the collision at about 23:20 GMT on Friday, National Highways said.
Debris was spread across both carriageways and the central reservation barrier damaged.
The northbound side reopened but the southbound carriageway was expected to stay closed throughout Saturday, National Highways added.
The lorry driver was taken to hospital with a serious arm injury, Warwickshire Police said.
