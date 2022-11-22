Cost of Living: Severn Trent ramps up help for struggling customers
Water giant Severn Trent has unveiled enhanced financial support to customers struggling with bills during the cost of living crisis.
The firm ramped up its support package whilst posting a 2.4% rise in its pre-tax half-year-earnings.
The initiative will allow more customers access to savings of up to 90% on their bills, the Coventry-based company said.
"We don't want anyone to fear their bill," its chief executive said.
"If customers are struggling they just need to get in touch," Liv Garfield told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
It was costing the company about an extra £30m, she explained, "but we genuinely know how hard things are".
The company had not seen a "swathe" of customers falling behind with repayments, explained Ms Garfield, but "we're assuming that there will be more people that will struggle".
It said 20,000 customers had already applied for the extra support, initially announced in May, but that it had now increased the annual income cut-off to just under £19,000 - up from £16,000 - to allow more people to access the scheme.
A partnership scheme with Birmingham City Council would aim to address poverty across the Midlands, by supporting people into employment, the company announced.
It aims to help 100,000 people by 2032.
Severn Trent said it would also give 10,000 hours of free skills an employability training in communities and schools.
Initial partnerships in Birmingham will include Bordesley Green Girls' School, Aston Manor Academy, Tile Cross, St John Wall Catholic School and Waverley Secondary School and Sixth Form.
The firm serves 4.8m homes and businesses stretching from mid-Wales to Rutland and from north and mid-Wales south to the Bristol Channel and east to the Humber.
