Cherry trees planted in Warwick for twin town anniversary
- Published
Thirty cherry trees have been planted to celebrate the anniversary of Warwick being twinned with Verden in Germany.
They are in St Nicholas' Park and are part of the Trees for Our Future campaign, which aims to get 160,000 planted around Warwick by 2030.
In July 2023, young people from Verden will come to the English town to camp and see the trees in blossom.
Councillor Sidney Syson said she hoped it "inspires our community to take action to enable similar schemes".
"We were delighted to lend our support to this project, symbolising friendship, partnership and hope for the future.
"I am very much looking forward to seeing the colourful trees coming into bloom," added Ms Syson, portfolio holder for green spaces on the district council.
The Warwickshire town was twinned with Verden more than 30 years ago, in 1991, and a similar tree planting ceremony happened in the German town last year.
The 160,000 new trees it is hoped will be planted will represent every resident living in the Warwick area, the district council said.
