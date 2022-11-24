'Simply the best' dancing Coventry physio aids patients
A physiotherapist has been dubbed "simply the best" after a video of her dancing with one of her patients went viral.
Amber Murray, 27, uses music to boost the recovery of those on the critical care ward at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire.
To celebrate Karen Davies's final day in ICU after 17 months the pair grooved to a Tina Turner hit.
The clip was posted on Twitter and quickly amassed thousands of views.
"I personally love music, it brings me so much joy," Ms Murray told BBC CWR.
Many of her patients have chest drains connected to the wall, meaning they are not able to walk or leave their bedsides.
However, to lift their spirits, the specialist rotational physiotherapist created a playlist packed with chart classics from to likes of Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston, The Beatles and Beyoncé, to help get them moving.
"In that environment it is very loud with a lot of beeping and noises, patients can get overwhelmed, but I play something that is familiar to them," Ms Murray said.
"They push themselves a bit further and are able to do more than they would normally do.
"Overall it improves the session, they have fun and I have a great time as well."
Her patient Ms Davies lives with myotonic dystrophy, a muscle wastage condition, and has a tracheotomy.
Dancing with Ms Murray has boosted her morale in her preparation to be discharged from the ward, her family said.
Ms Davies's fiance Jim and stepdaughter Helen told BBC CWR: "We cannot thank Amber and the team enough for what they've done.
"For being there when we couldn't, being those caring loving people keeping her sprits high, keeping her safe - all the things they did to get her home, they are family to us too."
The video was posted on Twitter as part of a competition hosted by Rehab Legend.
The group champions the outstanding work of physiotherapists across the UK and is offering free Christmas treats and ward equipment its latest campaign.