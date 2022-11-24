Boy, 14, charged over Nuneaton attack that hospitalised pair
A boy has been charged in connection with an attack in Nuneaton that left two people badly injured.
A 15-year-old boy remains in hospital with injuries to his arms and body following the assault on Coventry Road at about 22:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, a man, 40, has been discharged from hospital.
The 14-year-old accused has been charged with possessing a knife in a public place and drugs offences, as well as obstructing an officer.
Warwickshire Police said a 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder had been released on police bail until February.
The force said officers were keen "to establish exactly what went on" and urged witnesses or anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage to get in touch.
The injuries were believed to have been caused by a blade, it added.
Paramedics assessed a third person at the scene, but they did not require further treatment.
Det Insp Martyn Kendall said: "I appreciate this incident is concerning for the local community but I would like to reassure them a thorough investigation is being conducted by our team and we believe it to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.
"We will be continuing to carry out patrols and conducting house to house inquiries so you may see more officers in the area."
