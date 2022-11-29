Slip roads on the Binley flyover open to motorists
- Published
Slip roads have reopened in Coventry as a £61m upgrade nears completion.
In July, the 14,000-tonne Binley flyover over the A46 opened, but a 40 mph speed limit was in place and many slip roads were closed while work continued.
The adjoining slip roads at Binley junction opened on Tuesday morning.
National Highways said people on the A46 will no longer need to slow down to use the roundabout, reducing congestion and making journeys safer.
The A46 links the East and West Midlands by connecting Coventry and Warwickshire to the motorway network.
While the upgrade nears completion there will still be some work taking place at Binley for the next couple of weeks with some overnight closures planned while teams complete the final stages of the project.
A diversion route for affected traffic during the remaining works will be signposted, National Highways said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk