Third person arrested over fatal Rugby street stabbing
- Published
A third person has been arrested as part of an investigation into a fatal street stabbing.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was found with multiple knife wounds on Spring Street, Rugby, a week ago and later died in hospital.
A 36-year-old man from the town is being questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Chad Lloyd, 31, of no fixed address has already appeared in court charged with murder and possession of a knife.
A 37-year-old woman from Rugby, also detained on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail, said Warwickshire Police.
