Second man arrested over Temple Grafton pub attack death
- Published
A second man has been arrested by police investigating the death of a man after an assault at a village pub in Warwickshire.
William Carney, 31, was taken to hospital after being injured at the Blue Boar Inn, in Temple Grafton, on Thursday evening and died on Saturday.
Mark Stevens, 29, of School Road, Dursley, Gloucestershire, has already been charged with manslaughter.
A 42-year-old was arrested on Thursday and is currently in custody.
Warwickshire Police said officers were questioning him on suspicion of assault and assisting an offender.
The force has appealed to anyone with information on the assault to get in touch.
