Coventry council boss quits for another authority
The chief executive of Coventry City Council is quitting to run another local authority, it has been announced.
Martin Reeves has been appointed chief executive of Oxfordshire County Council.
He said he was "very sad" to be leaving the city but the time was "right for a new challenge".
It came days after he avoided a no confidence vote amid concerns over how far the council had gone in talks on a possible bailout of rugby club Wasps.
"I have had the pleasure of working with so many great people here in Coventry and I have been given the opportunity to deliver major change as well as innovative programmes that have changed the way we deliver services to our residents," Mr Reeves said.
"But I'm excited by the new challenge and I know I am leaving Coventry City Council in a much stronger place. I wish my colleagues, the council and its partners every success for the future."
Mr Reeves has been in charge of the council throughout Coventry's tenure as UK City of Culture 2021 and its role in the 2022 Commonwealth Games hosted by neighbour Birmingham, and he has also overseen many regeneration projects.
'Respect his decision'
Recently, however, he was at the centre of a row among cross-party councillors over his involvement in talks to bail out rugby union's Wasps, which has now gone into administration.
There were concerns he had not been transparent about discussions of a possible rescue deal for Arena Coventry Limited (ACL), the operator of Wasps' home, the Coventry Building Society Arena.
At the time, Mr Reeves said councillors had been kept briefed about the "speculative" talks and that he and other senior officers had been "doing exactly the job that we're meant to be doing... making sure we safeguard the long-term of that asset".
A vote of no-confidence in Mr Reeves was avoided because not enough councillors backed the motion at a meeting of Labour group members.
Councillor George Duggins, leader of Coventry City Council, said: "Martin has been a fantastic leader for our employees, but I understand and respect his decision to seek a new challenge.
"Many people across the council and the city will be sad to see Martin go and I know that this is a challenge that he will relish and be extremely successful in."
Mr Duggins said the council would now begin the process of selecting a new chief executive.
Mr Reeves's new appointment is set to be ratified by Oxfordshire's full council on 13 December, when a leaving date will be agreed.