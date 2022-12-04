Warwickshire Covid vaccine clinics for those anxious about jabs
- Published
Vaccine clinics for people who are anxious or hesitant about the Covid-19 jab have been set up in Warwickshire.
The slots will help those with needle phobias or wanting more information about the vaccine, NHS officials said.
People with learning disabilities, autism or who have mental health conditions that prevent them attending other clinics will also be catered for.
The sessions will take place at Bedworth vaccination centre and Locke House in Rugby.
Appointments will last longer than usual slots at 20 minutes and more time will be allowed for attendees to ask questions.
Sharon Binyon, medical director at Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust, said: "Covid-19 hasn't gone away. We are likely to see regular waves of infection for some time to come.
"We understand people may feel anxious and hesitant about having the vaccine, and people with learning difficulties or mental health issues may need additional support; that's why we have set up these clinics to help tailor the clinics to their individual needs."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk