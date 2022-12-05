Coventry: Attacker broke in and raped victim in own home
- Published
A woman was raped in her own home after an attacker broke in and threatened her, police said.
Maxime Owona, 33, smashed a window to gain access to the victim's Coventry address before the ordeal in April.
She bravely managed to alert a relative who called West Midlands Police. Owona then was arrested at the property a short while later.
He was sentenced to 15 years in jail at Warwick Crown Court on 28 November.
Following a trial, Owona, of no fixed address, was found guilty of two counts of rape and one count of trespassing with the intent to commit a sexual offence.
'Despicable crime'
He has been placed on the sex offenders register for life and handed a restraining order not to contact the victim.
He was also handed a five-year extended licence.
"This was a traumatic ordeal for the woman who was left fearing for her safety in the place she should feel most safe - her home," said Det Con Evie Griffiths.
"This was a despicable crime and he is now been put behind bars for a long time."