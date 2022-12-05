Rugby Conservative MP Mark Pawsey to step down
A Warwickshire MP has announced he will not stand at the next general election.
Mark Pawsey, Conservative MP for Rugby, said that "after much consideration" he will step down after 12 years.
In a statement, he said it had been an "honour to serve the residents of Rugby and Bulkington since 2010".
Mr Pawsey's decision coincides with the Conservative Party's 5 December deadline for MPs to state whether they would fight the next election.
Speaking on Twitter, Mr Pawsey said: "I will continue to work hard on [residents'] behalf throughout my remaining time as their MP."
He confirmed his plan to stand down in a letter to Rugby Conservative Association chairman Councillor Adrian Warwick.
"I recognise the many challenges our country faces today, as we recover from the Covid pandemic and as we respond to the huge increase in energy costs arising from the illegal war in Ukraine," he wrote.
"I know the people in our constituency understand the need for the measures that have had to be introduced."
He said he had "great confidence" in the leadership of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
"I'm sure that a new Conservative candidate will go on to win in Rugby, whenever the election is called," he added.
In June, Mr Pawsey called for the restoration of Rugby's accident and emergency department, 25 years after it was downgraded.
He told a parliamentary debate it had become necessary because of a growing population.
