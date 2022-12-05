Guns drugs and cash seized in Coventry police raids
- Published
Five people have been arrested and about £1m in cash and drugs were seized in a crackdown on organised crime.
A Scorpion machine pistol and two shotguns were found by police hidden in walls during a raid at an industrial unit in Coventry on Friday.
More than 11kg of cocaine, amphetamines and cannabis were also uncovered in separate raids across the city and in Warwickshire.
About £420,000 in cash was found alongside the drugs haul.
During the raid, West Midlands Police officers discovered a drugs press, mixing agents and a blank firing gun converted into a live firearm.
The drugs were estimated to have a street value of £500,000 - one of the biggest seizures in recent times, the force said.
Three people were arrested and charged, while two others were arrested before being released pending further investigation.
"These are some fantastic recoveries of drugs and weapons that would undoubtedly have been used to spread fear, misery and violence on the streets of the West Midlands," said Ch Insp Dave Amos.