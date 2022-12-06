Boy, 13, dies in hospital after being hit by car near Kingsbury
A 13-year-old boy has died in hospital two days after being hit by a car.
The boy was walking on Trinity Road in Piccadilly, near Kingsbury, north Warwickshire, when he was struck on 30 November.
The driver stopped at the scene and passers-by stopped to help, but the boy died in hospital on Friday, Warwickshire Police said.
Specialist officers are supporting his family and officers are appealing for any witnesses to contact the force.
"Inquiries are currently ongoing and we're keen to speak with anyone who saw the incident, who was in the area at the time or has any dashcam footage," a force spokesperson said.
