Coventry's city centre security set to be improved
Lighting is set to be improved around Coventry Cathedral under plans to boost the city centre's security and visual appeal.
The £1.8m scheme proposed by the city council also covers The Wave waterpark as the authority bids to create safe spaces for events.
Money would also be spent on improving building facades and repairing damaged water features.
Councillors will examine the plans on Tuesday and again in January.
The authority said it would aim to finish the works by March 2024 and keep disruption to a minimum.
Councillor Jim O'Boyle said the improvements would make Coventry look better and "help us welcome people to the city centre, night and day".
