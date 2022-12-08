Four found guilty of jury tampering in Warwick drugs trial
Four people have been found guilty of trying to fix the trial of a drugs kingpin.
Leslie Allen was jailed for 13 years at Warwick Crown Court in 2018.
A fresh trial at the Old Bailey heard how the 66-year-old had recruited a juror and witnesses in a failed bid to secure a not guilty verdict.
Allen, Damien Drackley, Mark Walker and Laurence Hayden were convicted of perverting the course of justice on Thursday.
The Old Bailey heard Drackley had been promised £5,000 to influence fellow jurors back in 2018.
During the trial the 37-year-old from Nuneaton admitted speaking to his mother Lorraine Frisby about the case on a daily basis.
Frisby, 55, from Birmingham, has previously admitted conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
The latest trial heard that jurors at Warwick Crown Court had been left puzzled when Hayden, nicknamed Del Boy, had visibly nodded and winked at Drackley as he came to give evidence.
Allen, currently in prison, declined to attend the Old Bailey for the trial, while Hayden has fled to Spain and not returned, the court heard.
Drackley and Walker were granted bail and will be sentenced in January, alongside Frisby.
