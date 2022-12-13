Coventry: Man dies after cars crash on A45
A man has died after a two-vehicle collision in Coventry.
The driver of one car was found in a critical condition after the crash on the westbound carriageway of the A45 Stonebridge Highway shortly before 10:30 GMT.
He died a short time later at the scene, said the ambulance service.
The male driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be serious.
The road remains closed in both directions between the B4113 Leamington Road and the A46, Tollbar End, for accident investigation work to be carried out.
