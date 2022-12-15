Warwickshire locations turned into WW2 France film sets
- Published
Parts of Warwickshire have been transformed to look like 1940s France for a film to be released next year.
Calling The Tune, a tale of "lost love" against a backdrop of war, is being filmed in locations across the county, said director Roger Harding.
The film, partly inspired by true accounts, is based on a 2002 play written by Mr Harding for the Loft Theatre in Leamington Spa.
"[There] was a guy I knew personally who had to shoot somebody," he said.
A damaged 1940s Percival Sea Prince plane on a farm near Alcester was used for a scene based on the story of a neighbour who worked for the Special Operations Executive, he added.
'Waving cardboard around'
"They were parachuting agents into France during the war and he was involved in that," said Mr Harding.
"On this particular occasion the agent was new, it was his first jump, he was very nervous. He pulled the ripcord too soon. This covers what happened afterwards."
The plane's cockpit and instruments were rebuilt to look like a Lockheed Hudson, a "huge renovation project", said set-design and prosthetics lead Sue Kent.
"There was a lot of waving cardboard around to get the smoke machine to send smoke in the right direction," she said. "With the temperature dropping it was very atmospheric out here."
With the drama set in a German-occupied town in the Loire Valley, film-makers scoured Warwickshire for locations that could pass as French.
"We've been using Coombe Abbey, for example, as a French chateau," said Mr Harding.
Brogans Irish Bar, in Warwick, was used for scenes in which a British agent tries to unify French resistance groups.
The bar's "dark and dank" cellar doubled up as a Gestapo interrogation centre.
Calling The Tune is a co-production between Warwickshire not-for-profit Two Hats Films and period specialist Wartime Productions.
Two Hats' ethos was to use local actors, added Mr Harding.
"We've got so much talent here in the Midlands and we're trying to make the best use of it," he said.
The film will be pitched to Netflix in the autumn.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk