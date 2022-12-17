Shop plan from Norton Lindsey villagers who saved pub
Villagers who saved their pub from closing are adding a shop next-door to help elderly people in the community.
They took over the New Inn at Norton Lindsey, Warwickshire, after it closed and reopened it in 2017.
Having secured £75,000 from Warwick District Council, work has begun on a shop in the pub's grounds.
The new outlet should open early next year, according to the chair of the pub's management committee Quentin Hayes.
"The new facility will add social, economic and environmental value to our community especially for the elderly and those without easy access to transport," he added.
The shop will replace a garage which was near the pub's car park and Mr Hayes said it would be the first retail outlet in Norton Lindsey for 50 years.
