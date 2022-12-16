Amazon workers in Coventry vote for strike action
- Published
Amazon workers at the company's warehouse in Coventry have voted to take strike action.
The GMB union said hundreds of workers voted to walk out over a 50 pence per hour pay offer.
A majority of more than 98% of workers voted to strike on a ballot turnout of more than 63%, the union said. The ballot shut on Friday.
Amazon has previously said it offered "competitive pay" and gave workers "comprehensive benefits".
Any industrial action is likely to take place in the new year. Workers had wanted their hourly pay to rise from £10 an hour to £15.
Amanda Gearing, GMB Senior Organiser, said the workers were making history by being the first Amazon workers in the UK to take part in a formal strike.
"The fact that they are being forced to go on strike to win a decent rate of pay from one of the world's most valuable companies should be a badge of shame for Amazon," she said.
"Amazon can afford to do better. It's not too late to avoid strike action; get round the table with GMB to improve the pay and conditions of workers."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk