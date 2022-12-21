Coventry firefighters' appeal fills two engines with toys
Coventry firefighters who appealed for new toys and games for children in hospital at Christmas said they had filled two fire engines with presents.
The "fill a fire engine" appeal was started three years ago by firemen Darren Hutchinson and Daniel McQuillan.
Mr McQuillan said it was the first time they had filled two engines, adding people's generosity was "amazing".
He said last month the community had helped raise several hundred pounds towards gifts.
"Thank you very much to everyone who has donated toys - we have just been and delivered to Birmingham Children's Hospital," he posted on social media.
The Green Watch firefighters also thanked other watches across the city, plus businesses and residents who had held fundraising activities, including a raffle and cake sale.
Mr McQuillan said he understood it was a difficult time financially and had been impressed by people's kindness.
Mr Hutchinson had the idea for the appeal after his son, now seven, spent three months in the children's hospital as a toddler.