Racist abuse will not deter Muslim Hikers' Christmas walk
- Published
A Muslim hiking group founder says past racist abuse will not deter a festive trek up one of the UK's most popular peaks.
About 200 walkers are to tackle a 7-mile (11.3km) loop around Mam Tor in the Peak District on Christmas Day.
Pictures of last year's 25 December event attracted online hate, but group founder Haroon Mota, of Coventry, remains unperturbed.
"Essentially we have the whole mountain to ourselves," he said.
"If it worried me we wouldn't be organising a hike on Christmas Day in the first place," he added.
The walking group became the target of further racial slurs following a November appearance on BBC One's Countryfile.
"That type of abuse... it's unsurprising, it's problematic and we need to address it, but it's something we're very much used to dealing with now," said Mr Mota.
"We just need to carry on with what we set up for in the first place, and that's to create an inclusive place in the outdoors."
Since the group formed last summer, its regular treks have become the largest in the UK, says Mr Mota.
"People travel from Denmark, Sweden, New York - a chap travelled from San Francisco. That's representative of how important the community is," he added.
"People have stumbled upon us because they've been looking for inclusive communities closer to home and haven't found anything. They've been willing to make that trip to be part of something special."
The outdoors enthusiast says a highlight of 2022 was the marriage of two group members from Coventry, who met during a hike.
And, following a towpath walk during Ramadan, one young woman told him she had experienced the best day of her life.
"It was only a walk on the Coventry canal but it must have meant so much for her to get out for a walk close to home with people from her community," he said.
"That's the power of nature, the power of the outdoors, the power of community - and why it's important to do what we do."
Mr Mota, who gave up his full-time job to form Active Inclusion Network, says faith in his mission keeps him going.
"I've quit my full time job to try and grow and sustain this organisation and it's a challenge.
"I have to remind myself that what I'm doing is of huge benefit to the community and it's OK to feel a little bit lost at times, but I know I'm on the right path. Being lost on the right path is fine."
