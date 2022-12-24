Man dies after three-vehicle crash in Rugby
A man has died after a three-vehicle collision in Warwickshire.
Emergency crews were sent to Clifton Road in Rugby at about 13:00 GMT on Friday, Warwickshire Police said.
The vehicle being driven by the man, aged in his 70s, collided with two other vehicles. No-one else was injured.
Sgt Mike Sheldon said one line of inquiry officers were following was that the driver suffered a medical episode just prior to the collision.
