Stoneleigh crash: Witnesses sought after motorcyclist dies
A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Warwickshire.
Emergency services were called to St Martins Road, at the junction with Ashow Road, Stoneleigh, shortly before 12:40 GMT on Monday.
The man in his 50s who was riding the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries, Warwickshire Police said.
"Inquiries are ongoing with officers keen to speak with anyone who saw the incident," a force spokesperson said.
Offices also appealed to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of the motorbike prior to the crash.
The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, the force added.
