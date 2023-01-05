Shakespeare's birthplace to shut for conservation repairs
- Published
Visitors to Stratford-upon-Avon will be able to see conservation work being carried out at William Shakespeare's birthplace while the site is shut.
Several projects are being carried out across a fortnight from Friday by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.
The group manages five homes connected to the world-renowned playwright which will shut while the work is done.
Tours will be run to allow people to see the repairs being made with tickets sold online by the trust.
The works include fixing flooring, plaster repairs and improving drainage.
Visitors on the tours will be able to speak to members of the team as they carry out the work, Mark Ratcliffe, from the trust, said.
"A lot of what we are doing is repairing wear and tear from welcoming millions of visitors over the years," he said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk