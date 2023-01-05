Kenilworth homes evacuated after crashed car bursts gas main
Residents took shelter in a Warwickshire pub after a car pursued by police crashed and burst a gas main.
Officers gave chase at 20:52 GMT on Wednesday after a blue Saab travelling at up to 120mph on the A46 near Stoneleigh failed to stop, said police.
The car struck two vehicles and a service pipe on Stoneleigh Road, Kenilworth before coming to a halt.
A man, 22 was arrested at the scene and later charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop.
Emergency services evacuated residents from about 20 nearby properties to The Engine pub on Mill End, Kenilworth shortly after 21:00.
Tom Lamb, part-time barman, reported hearing a "big bang" and a vehicle driving fast around a corner.
"We went out and saw that they were going to crash," he said. "About 10 to 15 minutes later the police came into the pub."
"We offered free tea and coffee and kept [residents] warm while it was sorted out."
People were allowed to return home after an hour, said Warwickshire Police, and confirmed nobody was injured in the incident.
"We'd like to thank local people for the patience and support while we dealt with the incident and ensured the area was safe," said a spokesperson.
Cadent confirmed one property was affected by the damage to the service pipe, and engineers were back on site to complete a repair.
"This was another example of a great multi-agency response to ensure everyone's safety," the spokesperson added.
