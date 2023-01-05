Woman charged with murdering boy, five, in Coventry
- Published
A woman has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy in her care.
David-Mario Lazar died from a stab wound at his home in Poplar Road, in Earlsdon, Coventry, on 25 January last year.
Elena Anghel, 50, from the city, appeared at Leamington Justice Centre on Thursday.
She remains in a secure mental health facility and is next due in court on 6 March, pending a trial in June.
A psychiatric report has been requested by the courts.
David-Mario's parents, Cristina and Dorinel, previously described him as "the most beautiful child in the world".
"He was always smiling from when he woke up to when he went to sleep. He had so much energy. He loved to dance and sing," they said, when news of his death emerged last year.
"He is all of our hearts, all our love and is everything to both of us."
In a letter to parents from Hearsall Community Academy where David-Mario attended, head teacher Claire Jones described him as a "delightful, happy young boy" who enjoyed friendships with staff and pupils.
She said: "As a school, we will focus on our happiest memories of Mario; playing and running around outdoors with his friends, his wonderful smile and his love of learning."