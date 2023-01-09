Man jailed for axe attack in Coventry hair salon
A man who attacked a woman at a hair salon with an axe and knife has been jailed for 31 years.
West Midlands Police said Bogdan Serban's victim had injuries to her face and both arms and a fractured eye socket after the ordeal on 3 June 2022.
He was sentenced at Coventry Crown Court after being found guilty of attempted murder.
The 42-year-old had previously admitted a charge of wounding and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon.
The force said the attack in Coventry had been "targeted" but "unprovoked" and the pair were known to each other.
When Serban was asked about the knife in interview, he said he had stored it in his car boot and used it for peeling apples.
Serban of Broad Street, Coventry, claimed he bought the axe three or four days earlier and had not previously used it.
Police said they tried to show him images of the woman's injuries but he had refused to look and said he could not remember striking her with the axe.
He then told officers he had wanted to call the police, but was scared he would be arrested.
DC Sunita Sharma said: "This was a violent and unprovoked attack and we welcome this sentencing."
She added the attack had left the woman with "life changing injuries".
The sentencing hearing was on 6 January.