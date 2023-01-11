Twelve hurt in M6 coach crash near Coventry
- Published
Twelve people have been taken to hospital after being injured in a coach crash on the M6.
The vehicle hit a motorway bridge on the northbound carriageway near junction two at about 21:40 GMT on Tuesday, the ambulance service said.
"On arrival crews discovered multiple patients, including a man who was a passenger on the coach, in a serious condition," it said.
The coach driver and another man also suffered potentially serious injuries.
Part of the motorway was closed in both directions for eight hours overnight but reopened just before 06:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Warwickshire Police officers, who also attended along with other emergency services, said they found the driver trapped and a number of passengers had suffered injuries.
The driver was treated by medics while being freed by firefighters, which took about two hours, said the ambulance service.
"A further nine patients from the coach were treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to George Eliot and Warwick Hospitals," a spokesperson added.
A number of other passengers were assessed and discharged at the scene.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk