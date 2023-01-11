Two Coventry children die from strep A over Christmas, officials confirm
- Published
Two schoolchildren from Coventry have died from strep A infections over Christmas, officials have confirmed.
The city council said it was made aware of the deaths - one child of primary school age and another at secondary school - over the holiday period.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in December at least 30 children had died from the invasive type of the infection since 19 September.
The BBC has contacted the agency for a response on the two deaths.
Last month, it said it was seeing an out of season increase in scarlet fever and group A streptococcus infections and a higher number of cases than seen in a typical year.
Strep can cause a life-threatening invasive Group A Streptococcal infection (iGAS), when it gets through the body's defences and passes into areas it is not normally found, such as in the blood, lungs or muscles.
The UKHSA recorded 151 iGAS cases in children aged one to four between 19 September and 25 December, compared with 194 cases in the same age group across the whole season of 2017 to 2018 - the last period with similarly high infection rates.
In a statement, Coventry City Council said its public health team had sent out information about the infection to families, as well as additional information to parents at schools affected by the two deaths.
A letter to parents at one of the schools highlighted the death and outlined action being taken with the UKHSA.
"We have been liaising with public health professionals from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and local authority, and they have advised us that no members of the school community were in close contact with the pupil when they were infectious," it said.
"Therefore there are no actions for you to take in relation to children/staff who are part of the school community.
"In very rare cases, the group A Strep (GAS) bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause an illness called invasive Group A Strep (iGAS). While still very uncommon, there has been an increase in iGAS cases this year, particularly in children under 10 years old."