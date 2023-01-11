Andrew Flamson: Women deny assisting Coventry murder accused
- Published
Two women have pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender in connection with the death of a man in a hit-and-run.
Andrew Flamson, 40, died with serious head injuries when he was hit on Grosvenor Road, Coventry, on 12 July.
Bethany Donohoe, 23 of Albany Road, Coventry, and Faye Gowdy, 42, of Carpenter Road, Birmingham, entered not guilty pleas at Warwick Crown Court.
Five men are due to go on trial in April accused of Mr Flamson's murder.
A second man and two children were also hit by the same car that killed Mr Flamson, West Midlands Police previously said.
The five accused of murder, manslaughter, GBH, attempted murder, attempted GBH, attempt to cause GBH, and criminal damage in relation to Mr Flamson's dog, are:
- Ashley Donald, 23, from Carpenter Road, Birmingham
- Carlton Rollason, 26, of Albany Road, Coventry
- Callum Ayre, 19, of Meadow Street, Coventry
- Samuel Henneberry, 61, from Coventry city centre
- Carl Tomlinson, 51
All men are in custody and are due to stand trial on 17 April. They will next appear at a pre-trial review on 6 March.
Both women have been released on bail, with their cases to be relisted following the culmination of the murder trial.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk