Coventry stand-off: Man charged after refusing to leave flat with boy
- Published
A man has been charged after a five-day stand-off in a flat in Coventry.
Roads and a school in Earlsdon were closed after West Midlands Police officers went to a property in Earlsdon Avenue North in January last year.
A 41-year-old man, with an eight-year-old boy, refused to leave the property for several days.
A 42-year-old is now charged with child cruelty, possession of a weapon, causing a public nuisance and breach of non-molestation order.
A trial date at Coventry Crown Court has yet to be fixed, the force said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.