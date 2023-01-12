Warwickshire motorway crash leads to severe delays
Drivers were left queuing for up to 90 minutes on the M40 in Warwickshire after a crash closed two lanes.
The collision happened at about 17:30 BST on the northbound carriageway between junctions 15 and 16 near Hatton, said National Highways.
Queues stretched back seven miles (11.2km) on the approach, it added, as Warwickshire Police assisted traffic officers on the scene.
It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the crash.
All lanes have since reopened, said National Highways, with vehicles involved either recovered or moved to the hard shoulder.
