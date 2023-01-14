Nuneaton's Scruff: Dog takes bottle-clearing efforts on tour
A dog that collected more than 1,300 plastic bottles on walks in one year is taking his habit on tour.
Border collie Scruff, from Nuneaton, has been dubbed an "eco-dog" for the number of bottles he has cleared up on walks with his owners in 2022.
The total reached 1,334 for the year and owner David Grant said they plan in 2023 to take him for walks in nearby villages and communities.
"There's no sign of him stopping," he said.
"We are going to do one thing different, once a month do 'Scruff's bottle patrol on tour' and go to neighbouring areas, villages, communities, just to keep variety."
Mr Grant and his wife, Yvonne Faulkner-Grant, said they realised about a year ago their dog would pick up a bottle but then drop it when he found the next one.
They got him to start bringing them the bottles which they collected each walk and took to their nearby recycling centre over Christmas.
Their story has been picked up by news outlets across the world and Mr Grant said the reaction had "been amazing".
"We've had people from America phoning up, asking to do features in their papers. It's amazing how far it's travelled but we know it's because it's a good thing," he said.
However the number of bottles littered and then collected by Scruff has disappointed the couple.
"It is very sad. Sometimes we do come home and think how do they keep on coming back - you just keep finding bottles," Mr Grant said.
