Coventry teenagers offered hot meals by charity
Youngsters in Coventry are being offered free hot meals by a charity which they can eat or give to someone in their local community.
Winter Youth Clubs is a scheme run by Positive Youth Foundation at Hillfields Young People's Centre.
The sessions are aimed at 13-18-year-olds and allow them to also use the centre as a warm space.
Food parcels can be collected outside of the hours of the clubs, the charity says.
The hot meals can be taken home by teenagers or they can distribute them to other people, organisers added.
The clubs run for two hours from 17:30 GMT on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays.
