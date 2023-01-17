Grants to help Warwickshire's digital sector get 'back on track'
- Published
Digital companies in Warwickshire are being offered grants of up to £30,000 to "get back on track" after Covid-19.
The county council has set up a £200,000 fund to help them grow.
It said digital creative businesses could find getting hold of investment harder than companies in other sectors, such as manufacturing.
This has been brought into focus by the coronavirus pandemic, it said, when more people relied on digital services.
The digital creative sector includes businesses such as advertising, telecoms, and programming and the grants have been made available to small and "micro-sized" companies.
Martin Watson, the Warwickshire councillor responsible for the economy, said manufacturers could use capital grants to buy machinery, create products or make themselves more efficient, but the digital creative sector found it harder to find investment.
He also said coronavirus had caused the development of new digital products to be "static for two years and is only now beginning to be focused on".
He said he hoped the fund would get the industry back on track.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk