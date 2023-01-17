Motorway reopens after hay bale lorry fire in Warwickshire
- Published
A section of motorway which closed as a result of a lorry fire involving hay bales has fully reopened.
The stretch of the M42 in Warwickshire closed at about 14:30 GMT on Monday and reopened in the early hours of Tuesday.
Diversions were in place while the southbound carriageway was closed between junction 3A, for the M40 interchange, and junction 3 for the A435.
"Recovery and clean-up work complete," Highways West Midlands tweeted earlier.
It reported traffic was now flowing freely in the area.
Traffic firm Inrix said on Monday the closure was expected to be lengthy as the hay kept reigniting.
Firefighters and National Highways traffic officers worked at the scene to put out the fire and dampen down the hay bale load.
