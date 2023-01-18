Coventry towers demolition plan should consider community - MP
The needs of a "close-knit" community must be considered if 1960s tower blocks are demolished, an MP says.
The owner of three blocks in Ferrers Close, Coventry, told residents they were recommending the flats be torn down because of mould and other issues.
Taiwo Owatemi, Labour MP for Coventry North West, said having visited the flats she understood it would "not be cost-effective" to carry out repairs.
But she urged Citizen Housing to find good alternative accommodation.
Ms Owatemi said it was important to try and maintain relationships people had formed over the years.
"So when Citizen are considering rehousing these tenants, it's important that they are given suitable accommodation that meets their needs," she said.
People have complained for many months about damp, mould and drafty conditions in the flats.
Tenant Laura told the BBC: "I have numerous problems, damp and mould being the main culprit - in every single room near enough, and in most of the cupboards."
She said her eldest child's asthma had got worse and they could not put anything against the walls, making the flat more "cramped".
Another tenant called Kirsty said her flat had mould in three areas and had "rust" in the bathtub she had to use to bathe her toddler.
Citizen Housing, a housing association, said it would cost millions to bring the properties up to modern standards.
Kevin Roach, its director of regeneration services, said it would cost £40,000 to £50,000 per flat, or about £1.5m to £2m for each block to make homes "thermally-efficient".
"And that just isn't value for money in how we spend our tenants' money," he said.
"We have over the last 10 years been carrying out external wall installation works to thousands of homes across Coventry, but to do that we've had to get the support and funding of government.
"And unfortunately that's not possible with the blocks in Ferrers Close."
But he said the organisation wanted to rehouse residents and were listening to them.
It is to give its final report on the decision in March.