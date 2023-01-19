Man hit over head with weapon in Coventry city centre

Scene of the attack in Coventry city centre
West Midlands Police has appealed for information following the attack

An arrest has been made in Coventry after a man was hit in the head with a weapon thought to be a hammer.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to disorder at KFC, at Cross Cheaping in the city centre, shortly after 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The man struck over the head with a weapon was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

A man was in custody on suspicion of wounding. The force has appealed for information.

