Man hit over head with weapon in Coventry city centre
- Published
An arrest has been made in Coventry after a man was hit in the head with a weapon thought to be a hammer.
West Midlands Police said officers were called to disorder at KFC, at Cross Cheaping in the city centre, shortly after 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The man struck over the head with a weapon was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.
A man was in custody on suspicion of wounding. The force has appealed for information.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.