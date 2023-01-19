Warwick University and Taskmaster launch school pilot
- Published
It's the cult gameshow that dares comedians to complete mischievous challenges - now Taskmaster is teaming up with universities to help school children learn.
Creator Alex Horne has been working with Warwick University to adapt the show's format for use in schools.
The project aims to help students in deprived areas develop teamwork and creative thinking skills.
It is hoped it will also encourage them to apply for higher education.
"There's always something for everyone, so people don't feel left out," said Horne. "There's going to be thousands of children hopefully doing these things and it's got just a positive outcome.
"I feel surprised and grateful anytime I see Taskmaster appear anywhere, schools is definitely a step I didn't think it would be taking."
'We know there's a divide'
Warwick University won a pilot scheme to replicate the show for students at Longford Primary School in Coventry.
A future rollout could involve a further 25 universities across the country, with an aim of working with disadvantaged schools in the summer.
Dr Ali Struthers, from the university, said they wanted to encourage more applicants from all backgrounds to apply to top-rated universities.
"We have known there is a little bit of a divide [and] we don't want that reputation, we don't want to be in an ivory tower, so that's why we're doing this work," she said.
Taskmaster began in 2015 and moved to Channel 4 from Dave in 2020.
Presented by Horne and The Inbetweeners alumni Greg Davies, the show pits established and up-and-coming comedians against each other in a series of often illogical and humorous challenges that encourage lateral thinking.
Horne said he hoped the school version would be inclusive and that he hoped to visit Coventry later this year.