Coventry city centre roadworks to continue until June
Major roadworks that have been in place for several months are set to continue until June.
Roads in Spon End, Coventry are being widened in efforts to improve traffic flow and ease congestion.
Coventry City Council said the roadworks were initially planned to be completed by April but had hit some delays.
Gerry Raleigh, programme manager, Transport and Infrastructure, said the measures held long-term benefits.
"The alternative which was the governments preferred option was a clean air zone, otherwise known as a charging zone," he said.
"To put that in context, for Coventry, it would have covered 82,000 residents and the charge would have been eight pounds per day," he explained.
Mr Raleigh said there would likely be a phased opening on some roads within the coming months.
"It is short term and is going to be for another five months.
"When the works are complete, the congestion will be far less and the traffic will be flow better than it did before," he added.